Prajwal Revanna case: Women cops execute Hassan MP's arrest warrant at airport

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was arrested as soon as he landed at the Bengaluru airport in the early hours of Friday. Accused of multiple counts of sexual assault, Revanna was arrested by a posse of women police personnel led by women IPS officers, who were waiting at the airport to execute his arrest warrant. Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna (PTI/File)

Prajwal Revanna is currently facing three cases of sexual assault and criminal intimidation. The cases were filed after a hoard of obscene videos were leaked online showing the Hassan MP allegedly sexually abusing women.

The 33-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who is seeking reelection as an NDA candidate from Hassan, fled the country on April 27 and returned in the early hours of Friday.

Sources in the SIT told PTI that as soon as Revanna offboarded the flight from Munich, Germany to Bengaluru, he was received by female police officers.

During the procedure of executing the arrest warrant, he was flanked by the women police who were led by two IPS officers, Suman D Pennekar and Seema Latkar. The Hassan MP was then taken in a jeep, in which only women police were there. They took him to the CID office in Bengaluru.

A source in the SIT said, “It was a conscious call to send all women officers to arrest Prajwal, sending home a message that the JD(S) leader exploited his seat and power as an MP with women. The same women have authority to arrest him through all legal proceedings.”

The source further said that sending female officers to execute Revanna's arrest warrant was a symbolic message to the victims of sexual assault that women officers are not afraid of anyone.

Days ahead of his arrest, Prajwal Revanna posted a video of himself apologising to his family and the people of Karnataka. He said that he will comply with the investigation and appear for questioning before the SIT on May 31. The suspended JD(S) leader also expressed confidence that the probe will prove that he is innocent.

(With inputs from PTI)