‘I came back to Bengaluru because..’: Prajwal Revanna's first response after arrest

In his first response after coming to India, Prajwal Revanna said that he is ready to face the law and he will fully co-operate with the investigation. ‘I came back to Bengaluru bec…’: Prajwal Revanna's first response after arrest

Prajwal's lawyer Arun spoke to reporters on Friday after meeting him in the custody and said, “Prajwal told me that he is back in Bengaluru as he needs to stand by his words. He is ready to face the law. He also said that he will fully co-operate with the SIT officials during the investigation.” He also requested the press not to do a media trial as the allegations are yet to be proven.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

(This is breaking story and will be updated)