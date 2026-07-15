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Former Andhra minister Mudragada Padmanabham dies at 73

Senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Mudragada Padmanabham, who spearheaded the Kapu reservation movement for more than three decades, died on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in Hyderabad, his family said

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 08:48 AM IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Mudragada Padmanabham, who spearheaded the Kapu reservation movement for more than three decades, died on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in Hyderabad, his family said.

India News
India News

He was 73.His son, Giri Babu, said Mudragada died around 6 pm after his condition deteriorated. He had been admitted to the hospital on June 16 for treatment of kidney complications.

A native of Kirlampudi village in East Godavari district, Mudragada was born on January 22, 1953. He entered electoral politics in 1978 and went on to serve four terms as an MLA, two terms as a minister in the undivided Andhra Pradesh government, and one term as a Lok Sabha member.

Widely regarded as the face of the Kapu reservation movement, he led several agitations, including hunger strikes and statewide protests, demanding OBC status for the Kapu community to secure reservation benefits in education and government jobs.

Mudragada joined the YSR Congress Party ahead of the 2024 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections and remained with the party thereafter.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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