Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal enters Rajya Sabha uncontested

Former Assam chief minister and incumbent Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Accompanied by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika, Sonowal took the winner’s certificate from the assembly secretariat.

“Hon. union cabinet minister Sarbananda Sonowal ‘dangoriya’ gets elected to the Rajya Sabha uncontested. My heartiest congratulations,” CM Sarma tweeted.

The Union minister for ports, shipping, waterways and AYUSH had filed his nomination papers on September 21. Though voting for the seat was slated on October 4, Sonowal was declared the winner on Monday - the last day of withdrawal of nomination - as there was no other candidate in the fray.

The present Rajya Sabha seat had fallen vacant after former Bodoland Peoples’ Party (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary resigned earlier this year and joined the BJP. He later contested as a candidate from the saffron party and is now the Speaker of the state assembly.

Sonowal, who had won from the Majuli assembly seat, was inducted as a member of the Union cabinet in July. He is yet to resign from his assembly seat.