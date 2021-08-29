Former Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra’s wife returns to TMC after 7 years

Sikha Mitra, wife of former West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Sunday returned to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) after seven years.

She used to be a TMC legislator while her husband was a Lok Sabha member of the party. The couple joined the TMC in 2009 and left in 2014.

“I never really left the TMC. I had some differences with the leadership and stayed away from politics. I was touched when Mamata Banerjee called me up after my husband’s demise and wanted to meet me,” Mitra said at the TMC headquarters where senior women leaders of the party welcomed her.

Somen Mitra died in July last year. Last month, his son, Rohan, resigned from the Pradesh Congress committee (PCC) holding state president Adhir Chowdhury responsible for the rout in the recent assembly polls in which the national party could not win a single seat. Rohan Mitra was a general secretary in the PCC but always had his differences with Chowdhury.

“I never joined the Congress. Only Mamata Banerjee can work for the people. I will be happy to see her playing a leading role in national politics,” Sikha Mitra said on Sunday.

Chowdhury, who was the PCC president before Somen Mitra held the post, became president for the second time after the latter died.

“Your attitude towards me since the very beginning has been pathetic…” Rohan Mitra wrote to Chowdhury on July 14 and accused him of interfering in the state youth Congress elections in 2018 to stop Mitra from becoming the youth wing president.

The young leader also accused Chowdhury of being surrounded by people who insulted him and his father. He also alleged that Chowdhury projected leaders who are partial towards the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Reacting to Sikha Mitra’s return to the TMC, Chowdhury said, “She joined the ruling party in the past. This is her personal decision. What can I say? I have great regard for her husband.”