Ex-CAG Vinod Rai tenders apology to Sanjay Nirupam in defamation case

Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Vinod Rai has apologised to Sanjay Nirupam in response to a defamation case the Congress leader filed against him for claiming the latter was among those who pressured him to keep then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s name out of the state auditor’s report on 2G spectrum allocation.

Rai in 2014 claimed Nirupam was one of the Members of Parliament who pressured him. In an affidavit filed in a Delhi court, Rai acknowledged his charges against Nirupam in his interviews to a TV channel, newspapers and other publications were factually incorrect. “I have realised that, in answer to questions posed to me by the interviewers, I had inadvertently and wrongly mentioned the name of Shri Sanjay Nirupam as one of the MPs, who pressurized me to keep the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s name out of the CAG report on 2-G Spectrum allocation during the meetings in the PAC (Public Accounts Committee) or the sidelines of the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) etc.”

Rai said his statements against Nirupam were factually incorrect. “… I understand the pain and agony my statements have caused to Shri Sanjay Nirupam, his family and his well-wishers and thus, would like to offer my unconditional apology for the hurt caused...”

In a tweet on Thursday, Nirupam said, “Finally former CAG Vinod Rai tendered an unconditional apology to me in a defamation case filed by me in MM Court, Patiala house, New Delhi today. He must apologize to the nation now for all his forged reports about 2G and Coal block allocations done by the (previous Congress-led) UPA (United Progressive Alliance) Govt.”

Nirupam also put out a video saying Rai falsely claimed he pressured him. He called Rai’s reports as CAG on the 2G spectrum and coal block allocation “nonsense”. Nirupam added after several hearings spanning seven years on the 2G allocation, the court also noted that there was no evidence of a scam.” “The entire report was fabricated, and Vinod Rai must also tender an apology to the entire nation for these false reports.”

A special court in 2017 acquitted former telecom minister A Raja and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum scam case.

Nirupam said as a PAC member, which scrutinises the CAG reports, he always asked Rai pointed questions related to his reports. “I questioned him over his claim of the scam of ₹1 lakh crore in these allocations. He could never substantiate his report and corroborate the charges of the scams in those allocations... by levelling false charges against me in his book and on TV shows, he wanted to settle a score with me.” Nirupam said Rai would tell people that he harassed him during the PAC meetings by calling his names. “But I had nothing against him. We were doing our duty...”

Nirupam said after he filed the defamation suit in 2015, Rai contacted his lawyer and expressed regrets. He added he remained firm on the unconditional apology.

HT reached out to Rai but he refused to comment.