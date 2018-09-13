Former DMK corporator allegedly seen kicking woman at Tamil Nadu salon, video goes viral

A video of former DMK corporator Selvakumar allegedly kicking a woman at a beauty salon in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur is being widely circulated on social media. Selvakumar was suspended from primary membership of the party after the video surfaced, news agency ANI reported.

The former DMK corporator was also arrested by the police for physically abusing the woman.

The footage of the incident, which took place on May 25 this year, was released today by ANI.

In the video, Selvakumar is seen kicking the woman in the presence of three others. One of them is later seen making an attempt to stop Selvakumar.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

