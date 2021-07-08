Former geography professor from Manipur joins Union council of ministers

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, 68, who was inducted as a Union minister of state on Wednesday, is a first-term Member of Parliament from Inner Manipur. He was given charge of minister of state of education and foreign affairs on Wednesday. A former geography professor, Singh earlier served as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology. Singh has been involved in the documentation and conservation of the environment, heritage, and biodiversity.

In a tweet, Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh highlighted the minister’s experience in academics and social work. The chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur chief A Sarda Devi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting a representative from the state in his council of ministers. Devi said the induction “proved again that BJP walks the talk, and the party has shown its commitment of bringing development to the northeast including Manipur”.