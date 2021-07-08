Home / India News / Former geography professor from Manipur joins Union council of ministers
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

Former geography professor from Manipur joins Union council of ministers

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh earlier served as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology. Singh has been involved in the documentation and conservation of the environment, heritage, and biodiversity
READ FULL STORY
By Sobhapati Samom
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:06 PM IST

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, 68, who was inducted as a Union minister of state on Wednesday, is a first-term Member of Parliament from Inner Manipur. He was given charge of minister of state of education and foreign affairs on Wednesday. A former geography professor, Singh earlier served as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology. Singh has been involved in the documentation and conservation of the environment, heritage, and biodiversity.

Also Watch | What drove Modi Cabinet reboot: Polls, appeasement or governance?

In a tweet, Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh highlighted the minister’s experience in academics and social work. The chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur chief A Sarda Devi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting a representative from the state in his council of ministers. Devi said the induction “proved again that BJP walks the talk, and the party has shown its commitment of bringing development to the northeast including Manipur”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.