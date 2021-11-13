Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro nominated to Rajya Saba by TMC

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, who joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in September, will be the party’s nominee in the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-poll in West Bengal
Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joined Trinamool Congress in presence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on September 29. (ANI photo)
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 03:13 PM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, who joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in September, will be the party’s nominee in the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-poll in West Bengal.

TMC, the second-largest opposition party in Parliament, will have no problem getting Faleiro elected in the Upper House as it has an absolute majority in the West Bengal assembly.

The vacancy in the Rajya Sabha has arrived after the resignation of Arpita Ghosh in September. Ghosh resigned just days before Faleiro joined the TMC.

“Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro to be elected next week to the Rajya Sabha by TMC. He will also be contesting the upcoming Goa Assembly elections 2022,” said a TMC leader.

Former Goa CM Faleiro is considered to be a prized asset for the TMC that wants to contest Goa assembly elections in February 2022 as part of its plan to expand beyond West Bengal to consolidate its position as a major player in national politics.

TMC’s last nominee in Rajya Sabha was Sushmita Dev, another leader who left the Congress and joined Mamata Banerjee’s party.

Faleiro’s entry into TMC was not without heartburn in the Congress. According to two senior Congress leaders, party president Sonia Gandhi was irked at the way Congress leaders were lured by the TMC.

TMC has announced that it will fight Goa and Tripura elections. Its leaders claimed that in the two states, the people are upset with both the BJP and the Congress and TMC eyes a chance of working the situation in its favour.

