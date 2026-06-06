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Former Himachal Congress VP Neeraj Bharti's Facebook account blocked amid rift with party

The HPCC on Friday accepted the resignation of former Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Neeraj Bharti from the post of Vice-President of the state party unit.

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 10:48 am IST
ANI |
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In a fresh development amid his growing confrontation with the Congress leadership in Himachal Pradesh, former Congress MLA Neeraj Bharti's Facebook account has reportedly been blocked, a day after he resigned from the post of Vice-President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC).

This photo illustration shows a mobile phone screen displaying the icons for the social networking apps Facebook.(Representative Image/AFP)

The HPCC on Friday accepted the resignation of former Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Neeraj Bharti from the post of Vice-President of the state party unit.

The development comes against the backdrop of Bharti's increasingly sharp criticism of both the state government and the party organisation.

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Bharti has been posting a series of comments on social media targeting the Congress leadership and raising several allegations regarding the functioning of the government and the party.

Bharti, son of Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and a former MLA from the Jawali Assembly constituency, had resigned from the party's state vice-president post amid reports of differences with the Congress leadership.

The blocking of Bharti's Facebook account has triggered political discussions, particularly as it comes at a time when he has been openly criticising both the Sukhu government and the Congress organisation. It remains unclear whether the account was blocked by the platform following complaints, due to policy violations, or for any other technical reasons.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, Kangra District Congress Committee president Anurag Sharma issued a show-cause notice to Bharti, accusing him of indiscipline and seeking an explanation for his public criticism of the party and the state government on social media platforms.

The notice directed Bharti to submit his reply within ten days, failing which disciplinary proceedings could be initiated against him.

 
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