Former Himachal Congress VP Neeraj Bharti's Facebook account blocked amid rift with party

In a fresh development amid his growing confrontation with the Congress leadership in Himachal Pradesh, former Congress MLA Neeraj Bharti's Facebook account has reportedly been blocked, a day after he resigned from the post of Vice-President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC).

This photo illustration shows a mobile phone screen displaying the icons for the social networking apps Facebook.(Representative Image/AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The HPCC on Friday accepted the resignation of former Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Neeraj Bharti from the post of Vice-President of the state party unit.

The development comes against the backdrop of Bharti's increasingly sharp criticism of both the state government and the party organisation.

Also Read | TVK's Rajya Sabha seat gift for Congress goes to Praveen Chakravarty. Here's why Vijay is backing him

Bharti has been posting a series of comments on social media targeting the Congress leadership and raising several allegations regarding the functioning of the government and the party.

Bharti, son of Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and a former MLA from the Jawali Assembly constituency, had resigned from the party's state vice-president post amid reports of differences with the Congress leadership.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In his resignation letter addressed to Pradesh Congress Committee President Vinay Kumar and district party leaders on Friday, Bharti expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the state government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his resignation letter addressed to Pradesh Congress Committee President Vinay Kumar and district party leaders on Friday, Bharti expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the state government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "I feel dissatisfied with the working style and administrative functioning of the current state government under the leadership of the Chief Minister," Bharti stated in the two-page Hindi letter, which he also shared on his Facebook account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I feel dissatisfied with the working style and administrative functioning of the current state government under the leadership of the Chief Minister," Bharti stated in the two-page Hindi letter, which he also shared on his Facebook account. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His resignation followed recent disciplinary action by the party against him. The Congress had earlier expelled senior leader and former state secretary Neeraj Bharti from key organisational responsibilities after repeated controversies over his public statements and social media posts, which the party viewed as detrimental to its image and internal discipline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His resignation followed recent disciplinary action by the party against him. The Congress had earlier expelled senior leader and former state secretary Neeraj Bharti from key organisational responsibilities after repeated controversies over his public statements and social media posts, which the party viewed as detrimental to its image and internal discipline. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The blocking of Bharti's Facebook account has triggered political discussions, particularly as it comes at a time when he has been openly criticising both the Sukhu government and the Congress organisation. It remains unclear whether the account was blocked by the platform following complaints, due to policy violations, or for any other technical reasons.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, Kangra District Congress Committee president Anurag Sharma issued a show-cause notice to Bharti, accusing him of indiscipline and seeking an explanation for his public criticism of the party and the state government on social media platforms.

The notice directed Bharti to submit his reply within ten days, failing which disciplinary proceedings could be initiated against him.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON