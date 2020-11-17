e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Former Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Tulsi Ram passes away at 78

Former Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Tulsi Ram passes away at 78

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, speaker Vipin Parmar and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap condoled the death of Tulsi Ram.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India
Former Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker and BJP leaderTulsi Ram(78) breathed his last at Palampur in Kangra district on Monday night.
Former Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker and BJP leaderTulsi Ram(78) breathed his last at Palampur in Kangra district on Monday night. (Image via Twitter )
         

Former Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker and senior BJP leader Tulsi Ram passed away at Palampur following a prolonged illness, a party spokesman said on Tuesday. He was 78. Tulsi Ram breathed his last at Palampur in Kangra district on Monday night, the spokesman said.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, speaker Vipin Parmar and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap condoled the death of Tulsi Ram.

 

Tulsi Ram was the speaker of the Himachal Pradesh assembly from 2007 to 2012 and was elected MLA thrice in 1990, 1998 and 2007 from the Bharmour assembly constituency. He was a great statesman who worked tirelessly for the cause of vulnerable sections of society, the chief minister said. Tulsi Ram’s contributions for the development of the Bharmour assembly constituency were immense and he would always be remembered, Thakur said.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Madhya Pradesh to table Bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Madhya Pradesh to table Bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
First it was ‘tukde tukde’, now it’s ‘Gupkar’: Mehbooba Mufti
First it was ‘tukde tukde’, now it’s ‘Gupkar’: Mehbooba Mufti
Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hot spots
Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hot spots
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In