Denied ticket, ex-BRS minister says he will quit party and join BJP

Former minister from Hyderabad C Krishna Yadav on Wednesday announced he will quit BRS and join BJP soon.

Former minister and two-time legislator from Hyderabad C Krishna Yadav on Wednesday announced his decision to quit the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and join the Bharatiya Janata Party soon.

“I have been working for the BRS for the last seven years, but I have not got any recognition from the party. I was, in fact, a cabinet colleague of KCR during the Telugu Desam Party regime between 1994 and 1999. But he chose to humiliate me by ignoring my contribution to the party,” the former minister said.

According to the people familiar with the matter, Yadav, who had quit the Telugu Desam Party and joined the BRS (previously Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in January 2016, was expecting the party ticket from Amberpet constituency in the upcoming assembly elections. But with BRS president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announcing renomination of sitting MLA Kaleru Venkatesh from Amberpet for a second term, Yadav decided to call it quits to the BRS.

He said he had decided to join the BJP only to serve the people of weaker sections in Telangana. “I will continue to be among the people and prove my abilities. I am sure the BJP would come to power in Telangana under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” he said.

Krishna Yadav, who was a two-time MLA from Himayatnagar assembly constituency in Hyderabad between 1999 and 2004, was a leading OBC leader during the Telugu Desam Party time. He served as the state labour minister between 1994 and 1999 and dominated the party politics in Hyderabad.

However, Yadav’s political career came to an abrupt halt in 2003, when he was arrested by the police in connection with his alleged links with counterfeit stamp paper racket involving scamster Abdul Karim Telgi. He served imprisonment for over two years in Yeravada jail before he was exonerated in 2006 for want of evidence.

Since then, Yadav had not been active in politics. After the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh, he sought the TDP ticket from Amberpet assembly constituency but as part of the TDP-BJP alliance, it was allotted to BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy. In 2016, he defected to the BRS.

