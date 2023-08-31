As INDIA coalition meets in city, BJP-led NDA plans parallel meet for LS poll prep

Mumbai: As the third meeting of the INDIA coalition is being held in Mumbai, the ruling alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has convened a two-day review meeting for Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The meetings of the ruling parties are being held at the same time as the INDIA bloc on Thursday and Friday. HT Image

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has invited MLAs, MPs, district presidents and key leaders of the three ruling parties and their smaller allies for dinner on Thursday. Before it, there will be a formal meeting between them to take stock of the Lok Sabha preparation. CM and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, ministers and key leaders are expected to attend the meeting at Varsha, the official residence of the CM. It will be followed by a detailed constituency-wise review by the leaders on Friday. By dividing the state into five regions, the leaders have been asked to attend them at NSCI, Worli throughout the day.

Apart from BJP, factions of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, other smaller allies like RPI-Athawale, RPI-Kawade, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi led by Hitendra Thakur, Jan Swarajya Shakti led by Vinay Kore, Prahar Janshakti led by Bachchu Kadu, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha led by Mahadev Jankar, Rayat Kranti Paksha led by Sadabhau Khot are expected to attend the meetings.

“Our meeting was pre-scheduled and has nothing to do with the INDIA meeting. The opposition parties come together ahead of the general elections, but it would not impact our alliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be re-elected to the post for the third time after the 2024 elections,” said industries minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant.

According to a minister, the ruling party meetings are convened to ensure that the opposition does not hog the limelight.

