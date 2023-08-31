INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: Seat sharing, new logo on cards in third meeting

INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: The I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will hold their third national level two-day meeting beginning Thursday in Mumbai. 26-non Bharatiya Janata Party parties have come together for the grouping to take down the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in the next year's Lok Sabha election. Opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet in Mumbai for two days -- for the third time -- to finalise the 2024 strategy.

The bloc's last meetings were held in June and July.

The third meeting is expected to have many new developments including its potential expansion, as indicated by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar; a discussion on seat sharing strategy, unveiling the group's new common logo among other agendas.

This will also be the first meeting since Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president and a key INDIA leader, was reinstated as a member of the Parliament earlier this month. He had lost his membership due to his conviction in the Modi surname remark case.

Notably, a parallel two-day meeting of the ruling alliance led by the BJP will also begin Thursday. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has invited the members and key leaders of the three ruling parties for the review meeting to take stock of the Lok Sabha preparation.