INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: Seat sharing, new logo on cards in third meeting

Aug 31, 2023 06:45 AM IST
INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc of 26 non-BJP parties will meet in Mumbai Thursday to plan road map for Lok Sabha election next year.

INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: The I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will hold their third national level two-day meeting beginning Thursday in Mumbai. 26-non Bharatiya Janata Party parties have come together for the grouping to take down the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in the next year's Lok Sabha election.

Opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet in Mumbai for two days -- for the third time -- to finalise the 2024 strategy.
Opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet in Mumbai for two days -- for the third time -- to finalise the 2024 strategy.

The bloc's last meetings were held in June and July. 

The third meeting is expected to have many new developments including its potential expansion, as indicated by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar; a discussion on seat sharing strategy, unveiling the group's new common logo among other agendas.

This will also be the first meeting since Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president and a key INDIA leader, was reinstated as a member of the Parliament earlier this month. He had lost his membership due to his conviction in the Modi surname remark case.

Notably, a parallel two-day meeting of the ruling alliance led by the BJP will also begin Thursday. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has invited the members and key leaders of the three ruling parties for the review meeting to take stock of the Lok Sabha preparation.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 31, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    India meet agenda: Panels, logo, public outreach focus in third meet

    INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: A month after forming the grouping in Bengaluru, the INDIA parties are likely to discuss architecture, timeline and strategy, unveil a common logo and chalk out a mega public outreach programme with joint rallies.

    –  The first time the bloc is trying a consorted campaign outside Parliament, three INDIA leaders said on the condition of anonymity.

    – The INDIA leaders might also fix timelines for key tasks, evolve a social media plan, fix the schedule for the next meeting (to be held in north India), and consider a few resolutions, including one on electronic voting machines, said the leaders cited above.

  • Aug 31, 2023 06:29 AM IST

    As Oppn's coalition gathers, BJP led alliance to hold parallel meet 

    INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE updates: The ruling parties, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party, along with smaller allies, will attend the meetings to discuss election preparations

    – The meetings aim to ensure that the opposition does not gain the upper hand.

    – Chief minister Eknath Shinde has invited MLAs, MPs, district presidents and key leaders of the three ruling parties and their smaller allies for dinner on Thursday. Before it, there will be a formal meeting between them to take stock of the Lok Sabha preparation. 

    – CM and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, ministers and key leaders are expected to attend the meeting at Varsha, the official residence of the CM. 

    – It will be followed by a detailed constituency-wise review by the leaders on Friday. By dividing the state into five regions, the leaders have been asked to attend them at NSCI, Worli throughout the day.

  • Aug 31, 2023 06:15 AM IST

    INDIA vs NDA meet LIVE: Oppn bloc may expand; BJP's show of strength

    INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE updates: The Opposition alliance of 26 non-BJP parties will meet in Mumbai on September 1 for their third meet to chart roadmap of 2024 Lok Sabha election.

    – At the same time, Maharashtra's ruling alliance led by the BJP will also hold two day review meet to check Lok Sabha election preparations.

Aug 31, 2023 06:29 AM IST

Updated on Aug 31, 2023 06:29 AM IST

Opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet in Mumbai for two days -- for the third time -- to finalise the 2024 strategy.

Opposition leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet in Mumbai for two days -- for the third time -- to finalise the 2024 strategy.
ByNisha Anand

