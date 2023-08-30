AAP's Priyanka Kakkar suggests Arvind Kejriwal as leader of INDIA grouping

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday suggested party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's name as the leader of the opposition grouping INDIA, saying the Delhi chief minister has consistently raised issues of the people and given a model due to which inflation is the lowest in the national capital. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (AAP)

When asked who should be the leader of the INDIA grouping, Kakkar told news agency PTI, “If you ask me as a party spokesperson, I will put forward the name of Arvind Kejriwal. He has consistently raised issues of the people, has given a model due to which inflation is the lowest in Delhi.”

“A model in which the tax collected from the public have been spent on public and despite all these welfare schemes he has presented a profitable budget. But this decision (to select the leader of INDIA) is not on me,” she added.

Kakkar also took a swipe at the BJP-led central government over its decision to slash prices of cooking by ₹200, saying the fuel prices would also come down after the third meeting of opposition INDIA bloc.

“LPG rates were reduced by ₹200 after Patna and Bengaluru meetings (of INDIA alliance). I am sure that petrol and diesel rates will come down after the Mumbai meeting,” she said.

The statement comes ahead of the scheduled two-day meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc in Mumbai where hectic parleys are expected to take place to announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance.

Leaders of the opposition bloc would chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves. The leaders are also likely to announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme of the alliance, to frame joint plans for holding agitations across the country and for seat sharing.

