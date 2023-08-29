Mumbai: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will participate in the INDIA alliance meeting scheduled in Mumbai this week. Besides her, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will also attend the two-day conclave starting August 31. State Congress president Nana Patole confirmed the development. Sonia Gandhi, Kharge and Rahul to attend INDIA bloc meeting in city

He said, “Soniaji, Khargeji and Rahulji are coming to attend the INDIA bloc meeting during which the opposition parties will send a strong message from Mumbai to the BJP-led central government on the lines of ‘Quit India’ slogan raised by Mahatma Gandhi against the then British government from this city.”

Around seven chief ministers are likely to attend the crucial meeting which is the third in a row ever since most of the non-BJP parties have decided to come together and form a coalition against BJP. Significantly, this will be the first meeting of the opposition coalition in the BJP-ruled state, Earlier meetings were in Bihar and Karnataka where the INDIA constituencies are in power.

Other top leaders attending the conclave are Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar deputy CM Tejashvi Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, Samajwadi chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury among others.

The INDIA bloc will reveal their logo which will be used henceforth for all the meetings and programs. “We have finalised three logos which have tricolour among other prominent features that will identify with the name of the coalition. A discussion will be held on all the three logos and one of them will be selected,” said a MVA insider, wishing not to be named.

There are plans to discuss the formation of a coordination committee, which will comprise around 11 members. It will help in better coordination among all parties. The names of the members will be discussed and finalised in the upcoming meeting, said another MVA leader.

The two-day conclave will have a gala dinner on August 31 and a joint meeting on September 1.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday announced that The logo of INDIA alliance will be unveiled at 7pm on August 31. “The logo of INDIA is very inspiring for the citizens of India and will reflect the feelings and aspirations of all. It will be unveiled at 7pm on August 31 when all leaders will arrive for the third joint meeting of the alliance in Mumbai. Our party president Uddhav Thackeray has hosted dinner for all leaders coming for the INDIA alliance meeting on the night of 31 and the logo will be unveiled before that.” said Raut.

He also said that on August 30 Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and congress leaders will address the press conference to share the details of the INDIA alliance meeting.