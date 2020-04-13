e-paper
Home / India News / Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to go ahead with son’s wedding amid lockdown

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to go ahead with son’s wedding amid lockdown

Kumaraswamy has indicated the decision of the family to go ahead with a simple marriage ceremony on Friday. The event will take place at the bride Revathi’s residence in the presence of about 50 close family members.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 18:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Earlier, before the lockdown the Kumaraswamy family was planning a big event at a customised marriage mandap on the Bangalore – Mysore highway. Nearly five lakh people were expected to attend the event .
Earlier, before the lockdown the Kumaraswamy family was planning a big event at a customised marriage mandap on the Bangalore – Mysore highway. Nearly five lakh people were expected to attend the event .(HT PHOTO.)
         

The family of former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has decided to go ahead with the marriage of his son Nikhil on April 17 amid the ongoing lockdown. Nikhil Kumaraswamy has acted in a couple of movies in the lead role and is also the president of Yuva Janata Dal (Secular) whose national president is former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

Deve Gowda is Nikhil’s grandfather. Nikhil had contested and lost the May 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandya seat.

Kumaraswamy himself indicated the decision of the family to go ahead with a simple marriage ceremony on Friday. The event will take place at the bride Revathi’s residence in the presence of just about 50 close family members. The bride is the grand niece of former Congress minister Krishnappa, one of the richest politicians in the state.

Earlier, before the lockdown the Kumaraswamy family was planning a big event at a customised marriage mandap on the Bangalore – Mysore highway. Nearly five lakh people were expected to attend the event primarily from the Ramanagara and Chennapatna constituency represented in the assembly by Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha. The former CM indicated that as and when the situation permits they may hold a public event so that constituents and well wishers could bless the couple.

