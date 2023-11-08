Former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda announces retirement from electoral politics

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda(ANI)

Sadananda Gowda, who is the sitting MP from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, told reporters here that he will no longer contest elections in the future. His announcement came after he sought clarification from the party leadership about the reports that he will not be given a ticket to contest in the 2024 general election.

Gowda said that senior central leaders of the BJP had not discussed with any of the party's leaders in Karnataka before the party's alliance formation with JD(S).

"BJP and JD(S) had formed an alliance in the background of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the seniors had not discussed with any of our Karnataka BJP leaders about forming an alliance with JD(S)," Gowda said.

Gowda became the Chief Minister of Karnataka when BS Yediyurappa resigned in 2011.

In 2014 he was Union Minister for Railways for a brief time and later he served as the Union Minister for Law and Justice and then Union Minister for Statistics and Program Implementation.