Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn launches new party ‘Your Party’ with Zarah Sultana

Former leftist Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced on Thursday that he was forming a new political party alongside another ex-member of Britain's ruling party. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announces new political party with ex-Labour MP Zarah Sultana, aiming to build a movement rooted in communities and social justice. (REUTERS File)

Corbyn, who lost two elections as Labour leader in 2017 and 2019, and fellow independent MP Zarah Sultana said the new outfit would be called Your Party.

“It's time for a new kind of political party. One that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements,” they said in a joint statement.

In their announcement, they called for a “mass redistribution of wealth and power” and said they would “keep demanding an end to all arms sales to Israel”.

They also committed to a “free and independent Palestine”. Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces growing calls within Labour to recognise a Palestinian state.

Corbyn, 76, stepped down as Labour leader after overseeing its worst result in decades, when it was trounced in the 2019 general election by the Conservatives, then led by Boris Johnson.

Labour under Starmer suspended him in 2020 after he refused to fully accept the findings of a rights watchdog's probe into claims that anti-Semitism had become rampant within Labour's ranks under his leadership.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission ruled the party had broken equality law when Corbyn was in charge.

Corbyn said anti-Semitism had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons”.

Last year Corbyn announced he would stand as an independent in the July 2024 general election after Labour failed to put him forward as a candidate.

He was expelled from the Labour Party but still went on to win comfortably his Islington North seat in London, which he has represented for more than 40 years.