IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / BJP says Sumitra Mahajan ‘hale and hearty’ after Shashi Tharoor's tweet
Beginning her political life at the age of 39, Mahajan became the deputy mayor and subsequently a Member of Parliament from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.(PTI)
Beginning her political life at the age of 39, Mahajan became the deputy mayor and subsequently a Member of Parliament from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.(PTI)
india news

BJP says Sumitra Mahajan ‘hale and hearty’ after Shashi Tharoor's tweet

  • A BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh told HT that Mahajan’s Covid-19 report has come negative and she is under observation following doctor’s recommendation.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 11:48 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh denied reports that former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has died. The news was first tweeted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

“Tai is hale and hearty. May God give her long life,” tweeted BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

A BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh told HT that Mahajan’s Covid-19 report has come negative and she is under observation following doctor’s recommendation.

Tharoor deleted the tweet after rebuttal from BJP leaders. He had earlier tweeted, "Saddedned to learn the passing of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan...

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP