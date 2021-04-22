BJP says Sumitra Mahajan ‘hale and hearty’ after Shashi Tharoor's tweet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh denied reports that former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has died. The news was first tweeted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

“Tai is hale and hearty. May God give her long life,” tweeted BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

A BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh told HT that Mahajan’s Covid-19 report has come negative and she is under observation following doctor’s recommendation.

Tharoor deleted the tweet after rebuttal from BJP leaders. He had earlier tweeted, "Saddedned to learn the passing of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan...