Uttarakhand police register ex-PM’s granddaughter’s domestic violence complaint

Dehradun police on Thursday registered a case against Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo and his family members, the erstwhile royal family of Bolangir in Odisha, acting on the complaint from Adrija Manjari Singh, granddaughter of former prime minister VP Singh. Uttarakhand’s Director General of Police Ashok Kumar (HT Photo)

On Tuesday, Adrija got a complaint lodged with Dehradun police alleging domestic violence and dowry torture against her husband and in-laws, following which Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar ordered Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) to probe the allegations.

A case was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Rajpur police station. The first information report was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (Assault or Criminal Force otherwise than on Grave Provocation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) against complainant’s husband Arkesh, father-in-law Ananga Udaya Singh Deo, Hari Singh, Kalikesh Narayan, and Ravita.

Rajpur police station in-charge Jitendra Chauhan was not available for comments.

Adrija, in her complaint, a copy of which HT has seen, alleged, “On May 13, when I went out of my in-laws’ house on Rajpur Road, the guard on the instructions of Arkesh didn’t allow me to enter. After 40-45 minutes, I somehow entered the house. On the instructions of my in-laws, the staff members abused, pushed, and attacked me with the intention to kill. The police reached the spot but didn’t take action. I got my medical test conducted on May 13 and May 14. I got frightened due to the incident due to which I couldn’t give a complaint on May 13.”

She alleged that after some time of their marriage, her husband and in-laws started mentally harassing her for dowry. “My husband and in-laws pressurised me to sell my father’s properties to give them money so that it can be used in elections. When denied, they harassed me in different ways,” read the complaint.

Meanwhile, speaking to HT, Arkesh has said the allegations are false.

“Adrija lodged the complaint against me 6-8 months back. Since the filing of the complaint, I am not living in that house. Three days ago, her father came and put forth demands which are beyond our capacity. The matter is currently sub-judice in Dehradun Court. I have complete faith in the judiciary. The truth will come to the fore soon,” Arkesh said.