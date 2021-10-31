Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS after 18 days
Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS after 18 days

Former PM Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS on October 13, after complaining of fever, weakness and general uneasiness
Former PM Manmohan Singh was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the past 18 days (Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:38 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Sunday, according to people familiar with the matter.

“The former PM was discharged today at around 5.20pm. He has made good recovery,” said a member of the hospital staff aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity.

Singh, 89, was undergoing treatment at the country’s premier medical institute for the past 18 days.

He was admitted to AIIMS on October 13, after complaining of fever, weakness and general uneasiness.

The former prime minister, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, was admitted to AIIMS to be evaluated for high-grade fever in a private ward of the hospital’s Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre under the care of a team of specialists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Dr Naik is a professor in the department of cardiology, and has been the former PM’s personal physician for several years.

Singh has a history of cardiac ailments, and even underwent a revision heart bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009.

Earlier in April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital’s trauma centre (functioning as a Covid care centre) after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

