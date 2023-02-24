Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies at 89

Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat passed away at a hospital in Pune. He was 89. Devisingh Shekhawat, a former MLA and husband of former President Pratibha Patil.

Shekhawat was admitted to KEM hospital a few days back, reported PTI quoting a source close to family. KEM hospital said in a statement that his "health deteriorated as he developed kidney complications and he passed away around 9.30 am on February 24."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to Pratibha Patil and her family and said that Shekhawat made a mark on society through his various community service efforts.

“My thoughts are with our former President Smt. Pratibha Patil Ji and her family on the passing away of Dr. Devisingh Shekhawat Ji. He made a mark on society through his various community service efforts. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Devisingh Shekhawat is survived by wife Pratibha Patil and two children - a son and a daughter. He was a renowned agriculturalist and a member of Congress party.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar mourned Shekhawat's demise.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of the Senior Congress leader and renowned agriculturist Shri Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat ji. The veteran leader served as the first Mayor of Amaravati and was a strong support system for Smt Pratibha tai as the First Gentleman of India,” Pawar tweeted.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind expressed shock over Shekhawat's death and said, “My condolences with Smt Pratibha Singh Patil ji and her family in this hour of grief.”

