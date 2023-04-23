Parkash Singh Badal remains in ICU, Rajnath inquires about ex-Punjab CM’s health

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who was admitted to the hospital a week ago, continues to remain in the intensive care unit (ICU), the hospital said on Saturday.

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and then Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal with defence minister Rajnath Singh.(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 95-year-old was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

In a medical bulletin issued on Saturday, the private hospital said: “In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal’s health, he continues to be closely monitored in the medical ICU.”

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh inquired Badal’s health. Singh, who himself tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20, said he spoke to Badal’s son and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“Spoke to Shri Sukhbir Badal and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji, who is hospitalised. Praying for his good health and speedy recovery,” the minister tweeted.

On Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah had a conversation with Sukhbir Singh Badal in this regard. “Concerned to know that the veteran leader Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji is unwell and admitted to hospital. Had a telephone discussion about his health with Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji. I pray to God for his speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}