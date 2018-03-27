Former radio jockey Rasikan Rajesh hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram

A 36-year-old former radio jockey was hacked to death early on Tuesday by unidentified men at his studio on the outskirts of Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, police said.

Police said Rajesh and his friend Kuttan had returned after a stage show and were keeping their equipment back in their studio when the incident took place.

A group of men barged into the studio and attacked Rajesh and Kuttan suffered injuries while trying to save him, they added.

Both were rushed to the hospital but Rajesh succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Rajesh, also known as ‘Rasikan Rajesh’, used to work with an FM radio channel and quit his job a couple of months ago to start his own studio. He was also a mimicry artist and folk singer.

He is survived by his wife and son..