Home / India News / Former Rajasthan IAS officer takes charge as commissioner of SMC
india news

Former Rajasthan IAS officer takes charge as commissioner of SMC

Khan succeeded Gazanfar Ali after the reshuffle by the administration in the union territory.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Former Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan.(Twitter.com/AtharAamirKhan)

Former Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan assumed charge as the Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Khan succeeded Gazanfar Ali after the reshuffle by the administration in the union territory.

As per local media reports, Khan held a review meeting with all the senior officers, unit officers of SMC immediately after taking charge as the commissioner. He also took a detailed review of the SMC functions including Drainage, Solid Waste Management, street lights, Swachh Bharat Mission etc. He further directed the officers to ensure that all activities are being carried out within the decided time frame and while maintaining transparency in the execution process.

Three other IAS officers and one IRS official were also brought from outside Jammu and Kashmir under inter-cadre transfer and were posted in the Union Territory this week with immediate effect. They are on three years deputation to Jammu and Kashmir. The other officers are IRS officer Alok Kumar, UP-cadre IAS officers Rahul Pandey and Krittika Jyotsna, and IAS officer Akshay Labroo.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SC dismisses PIL to clip Centre's power on IPS transfers

Gujarat local body election results 2021 Live: Counting to begin shortly

TMC govt, CBI set for another face-off in Supreme Court

Madras HC to monitor IPS officer’s sexual harassment case against top cop

Meanwhile, the outgoing SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali expressed gratitude to SMC employees for their support during the covid-19 outbreak which began last year in the union territory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP