Former Rajasthan IAS officer takes charge as commissioner of SMC

Former Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan assumed charge as the Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Khan succeeded Gazanfar Ali after the reshuffle by the administration in the union territory.

As per local media reports, Khan held a review meeting with all the senior officers, unit officers of SMC immediately after taking charge as the commissioner. He also took a detailed review of the SMC functions including Drainage, Solid Waste Management, street lights, Swachh Bharat Mission etc. He further directed the officers to ensure that all activities are being carried out within the decided time frame and while maintaining transparency in the execution process.

Three other IAS officers and one IRS official were also brought from outside Jammu and Kashmir under inter-cadre transfer and were posted in the Union Territory this week with immediate effect. They are on three years deputation to Jammu and Kashmir. The other officers are IRS officer Alok Kumar, UP-cadre IAS officers Rahul Pandey and Krittika Jyotsna, and IAS officer Akshay Labroo.

Meanwhile, the outgoing SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali expressed gratitude to SMC employees for their support during the covid-19 outbreak which began last year in the union territory.