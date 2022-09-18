Former SC judge expresses concern over RTI activists being framed in false cases

Expressing concern over the way the right to information (RTI) activists in Odisha were being harassed, former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur on Saturday said that counter FIRs are being lodged against RTI activists in the state who are at the receiving end of physical threats and violence while no action is being taken on the original FIRs of the activists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a public hearing on ‘Attacks on RTI Users and Protection of Whistleblowers in Odisha’ in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, justice(retd) Lokur said in several cases, police changed the serial number of the FIR lodging the counter FIR first while the original FIR of the RTI activist was listed after that.

“This is a matter of concern and manipulation by police needs to be checked. In some cases, molestation cases as well as FIR under SC/ST Atrocities Act are being lodged against the RTI activists which make it difficult for them to get bail for weeks together. In many cases, police are not even registering the FIRs by RTI activists which should have been a matter of right,” said the former SC judge after several RTI activists described about how attacks on them were increasing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He suggested that the RTI activists who are facing false cases should get compensation and the State Legal Service Authority should offer legal help to such activists who have been framed after they filed RTI applications. “The RTI Act is being weakened as the activists are being made to run from pillar to post,” he said while expressing concern over how the State Human Rights Commission is closing complaints on attack on RTI activists without any action while the Lokayukta is not taking action against politicians and senior officials.

Noted activist Aruna Roy, who attended the hearing, said there need to be a nationwide campaign by RTI activists in each state and districts on such harassment. “The RTI activists are the people who are keeping the democracy alive by seeking replies on government functioning,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the hearing RTI activists said 60-odd cases have been filed against them over the last 12 years by vested interests while 4 persons have been killed in the last couple of years.