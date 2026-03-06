Former UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar appointed as IIM Calcutta BoG chairperson

Former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, the Union education ministry said. Kumar will serve for a term of four years or until he attains the age of 74, whichever is earlier. Former UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar. (X)

In an order dated March 5, the ministry said that in exercise of powers conferred under the provisions of the IIM Act, 2017, the President of India, in her capacity as Visitor of IIM Calcutta, has nominated Kumar as chairperson of IIM Calcutta’s BoG. The order said that the nomination will take effect from the date he assumes charge.

Kumar served as the UGC chairman from February 2022 to April 2026, when he retired on attaining the age of 65. In January 2026, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to literature and education.

Kumar served as vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from January 2016 to February 2022. He was a professor in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s electrical engineering department.

IIM Calcutta director Alok Kumar congratulated Kumar. “His experience as professor at IIT Delhi and vice-chancellor of JNU and chairman of UGC will help the institute scale newer heights,” he said on X.

BoG of IIMs serves as the principal executive body and apex governing authority under the IIM Act, 2017. It exercises general superintendence, direction, and control over the institute’s affairs, making key policy decisions on administration, academic functioning, and overall operations.