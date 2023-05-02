BJP govt double-disaster, bring Cong back to power in Karnataka: Chidambaram

Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the “double-disaster” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has failed to keep its promises and brought “great shame” to Karnataka’s fair name while seeking vote for change to bring the Congress to back power in the state.

P Chidambaram and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

“...the Congress has focused on the real issues of Karnataka but unfortunately there is an effort to drown the voices of reason. The present [BJP] government was not voted into office by the people but assumed office by deceit, horse trading, and money power...ever since that day, its sole aim has been to make more and more money for its leaders. That is why they have earned the reputation of a 40% government,” Chidambaram said hours after the release of the Congress’s manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka polls.

In 2018, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Karnataka with 104 seats in a 22-member House. But it fell nine short of a simple majority. The Congress won 78 seats and two more later in by-polls and offered Janata Dal (Secular), which managed to get just 37 seats, the chief minister’s post to keep the BJP out of power.

The alliance government fell after it lost the trust vote in the assembly in June 2020. A string of resignations by lawmakers of the Congress and JD(S) paved the way for BJP’s return to power.

Chidambaram slammed the BJP government for incompetence in fulfilling various promises. “The state’s economy is in a very poor condition and the debt is over ₹5 lakh crore...since 2020, 1258 companies have shut down resulting in a loss of over 83,000 jobs... 37 public sector undertakings have accumulated losses of over 6000 crore and many companies are trying to relocate from the state.”

He added Karnataka is not among the top states in India. “...in some indicators, Karnataka ranks among the bottom lot. The state deserves a better future. The BJP has failed to deliver on its promises.”

He accused the BJP of being involved in scams. “If the BJP continues in office after the election, it will be emboldened to continue its activities unhindered and bring great shame to the fair name of Karnataka.”

He criticised Union home minister Amit Shah for his comments that there will be riots in Karnataka if the Congress comes into power. He said another BJP leader said they do not want votes of Muslims. “These statements reveal the divisive and sinister agenda of the BJP.”

