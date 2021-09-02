Former Union ministers welcome Indian envoy’s meeting with Taliban leader

A group of 11 eminent people, including former Union ministers Natwar Singh, Yashwant Sinha, and Mani Shankar Aiyar, has welcomed Indian envoy Deepak Mittal’s meeting with Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai, Taliban Political Office head in Qatar, while urging the government to engage with Afghanistan’s de facto rulers for peace in that country. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group under the banner of Indian Friends of Afghanistan expressed concern over the Afghan situation and called for peace and stability in the country. It said they “stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Afghanistan in these difficult times as they seek to embark on a new road of hope towards peace, national reconciliation, and national reconstruction.”

The group urged the government to prevent any political party from using the developments in Afghanistan to communally polarise Indian society for electoral gains. “...any such attempts should be dealt with sternly.” The group said the Taliban should ensure that no terrorist organisation is allowed to find sanctuary in Afghanistan and that every Afghan citizen, irrespective of ethnicity, ideology, or political background, should be respected.

“The Taliban should also respect the rights of women and safeguard the developmental projects undertaken by Indian entities in Afghanistan.” The group asked the Taliban to protect Hindus, Sikhs, and other non-Muslim minorities, and facilitate the dignified return of those who were forced to leave their country.

The group said that no country in the region should be excluded from nor isolate itself from collaborative efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan and promote national reconciliation and reconstruction. “This requires India, Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran, and other countries to evolve and implement a common strategy, in cooperation with the United Nations, USA, EU and other members of the international community.”