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Former Uttarakhand CM Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri dies at 91 after prolonged illness

Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 01:18 pm IST
ANI |
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Former Uttarakhand chief minister Major General (Retd) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 91. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun.

Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri died on May 19.(Pushkar Singh Dhami/X)

Khanduri had been unwell for a long time and was admitted to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dehradun for treatment.

Confirming the development, his son Manish Khanduri told ANI over the phone that the former chief minister passed away this morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Who was Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri?

Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd) served as the Uttarakhand CM between 2007 and 2009 and from 2011 to 2012. Khanduri was a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party who represented the Garhwal constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute

Condoling the demise, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the passing of Khanduri was an "irreparable loss" not only for Uttarakhand but also for national politics.

"In his political career, he established a strong identity for Uttarakhand's development, good governance, transparency, and honest work ethic. As a people's leader, he took numerous important decisions for the state's progress and, through his simplicity, forthrightness and efficiency, carved a special place in the hearts of the people," Dhami added.

Dhami prayed for strength to the bereaved family and peace for the departed soul.

"His demise is an irreparable loss not only for Uttarakhand but for national politics as well. We pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow," Dhami added.

 
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