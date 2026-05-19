Former Uttarakhand CM Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri dies at 91 after prolonged illness

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Major General (Retd) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 91. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun. Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri died on May 19. (Pushkar Singh Dhami/X)

Khanduri had been unwell for a long time and was admitted to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dehradun for treatment.

Confirming the development, his son Manish Khanduri told ANI over the phone that the former chief minister passed away this morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Who was Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri? Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd) served as the Uttarakhand CM between 2007 and 2009 and from 2011 to 2012. Khanduri was a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party who represented the Garhwal constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute Condoling the demise, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the passing of Khanduri was an "irreparable loss" not only for Uttarakhand but also for national politics.

"We have received the heartbreaking news of the passing of former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the esteemed Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd.) Ji," Dhami said in a post on X.