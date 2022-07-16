Forum of Hindu groups write to Mangaluru police over CFI rally

A forum of right-wing groups in Karnataka on Friday issued a letter to the Mangaluru city police, requesting them not to give permission to the Campus Front of India (CFI) to hold a rally and event in the coastal city on July 16.

“Campus Front of India, which is the student wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI) is scheduled to host a big event on July 16. This is a very dangerous development given the law and order situation. We, the forum for Hindu organisations, demand that under no circumstances should permission be given to this event,” the group said in its letter.

The CFI said that it would hold a mega rally from Jyothi Circle to the Town hall in Mangaluru on Saturday, which will also see the participation of the six girls of the Udupi government pre-university college who spearheaded the fight in the hijab controversy.

“They (right-wing groups) have made it a habit to oppose everything we do. It is an internal programme, and all we had to do was intimate the police, and we secured permission to hold the event. We are not some banned organisation and will continue with our programme as scheduled,” Ashwan Sadiq, an office bearer of the CFI, told HT on Friday.

The Mangaluru city police commissioner and his deputy (law and order) could not be reached for comment.