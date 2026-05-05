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‘Won’t resign, defeat was a conspiracy': Mamata Banerjee after loss in Bengal elections

“We fought like tigers and will bounce back, but this government’s direct interference is deeply concerning,” said Mamata Banerjee after the assembly poll loss

Updated on: May 05, 2026 04:51 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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TMC chief and the outgoing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ruled out stepping down after her party’s assembly poll defeat, alleging that the outcome was the result of a “conspiracy” rather than the people’s mandate.

Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP for 'forcefully capturing' Bengal elections, said TMC will bounce back. (ANI)

Addressing a press conference, Mamata claimed the elections were not conducted fairly, accused the BJP of undue interference and using the central forces to ‘capture’ the elections 'forecefully', while asserting that her party would challenge the results and continue its political fight.

“No question of me resigning, we were defeated not by public mandate but by conspiracy,” said Mamata.

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Mamata said that her party will bouce back strongly after loss in the assembly elections. “We fought like tigers and will bounce back, but this government’s direct interference is deeply concerning,” said Mamata Banerjee after the assembly poll loss.

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“I don’t mind if, for their safety, my party’s workers join the BJP,” she said, alleging threats and intimidation.

TMC chief thanks INDIA bloc leaders

Mamata says also thanked INDIA bloc leaders for their support and said that she will work together with them but did not reveal the plans further.

“I am thankful to all INDIA bloc leaders. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren, Tejaswi Yadav and other leaders called me. Akhilesh will come to meet me tomorrow. Now my target is clear. I am a free bird. I had made it clear what will I do with other INDIA bloc leaders,” said Mamata.

Mamata warns BJP: Power may not last long

She cautioned the BJP that power is not permanent and history could repeat itself once they are out of office. Mamata said she has seen governments led by Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr. Manmohan Singh, but had never witnessed such “atrocities.”

 
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