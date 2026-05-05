'Our fight was with EC, not BJP': Mamata Banerjee's fresh claims after BJP's Bengal win

Outgoing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission of India helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) steal votes in the state. The TMC supremo further claimed that she was physically attacked inside the counting centre. (ANI)

“We did not fight the BJP, we fought the EC, which worked for the saffron party,” Banerjee said during a press conference in Kalighat, Kolkata.

The TMC supremo further claimed that she was physically attacked inside the counting centre. Speaking to mediapersons, the Trinamool Congress chief stated that she was “kicked, pushed and manhandled" inside the counting centre.

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The Election Commission of India declared the results for the West Bengal assembly elections on Monday. Amid clashes and violence across Bengal, the EC declared that the BJP has won 207 seats.

The incumbent TMC won 80 seats. However, during vote counting, Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders alleged that the Election Commission had halted the count to show a landslide victory for the BJP.

Banerjee stated that leaders of the INDIA bloc will be working together, following the "rigging" of the election in the BJP's favour.

"All the opposition party leaders are working together. The atrocities are unheard of - leaders are being beaten, their houses being demolished, women are being threatened with rape. How can a party ruling in the Centre do such things?," said Banerjee.