Home / India News / Four held for gang-raping 22-year-old Odisha woman
india news

Four held for gang-raping 22-year-old Odisha woman

The Odisha police arrested the four accused two days after the incident. (FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Two days after a 22-year-old married woman of Puri district was gang-raped by four people while attending nature’s call, the Odisha police arrested the four accused.

Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said on Friday night the woman had gone to the bank of Kushbhadra River in Nimapara when four men gagged her with a towel before taking turns to rape her.

“When the woman’s husband realised that his wife has not returned, he rushed towards the bushes and found her lying on the ground. The victim was bleeding heavily and was rushed to the nearest hospital where she is undergoing treatment,” said the SP.

After the woman’s husband lodged a complaint with the local police, the accused were arrested. The police said the accused hail from Kakatpur area and work at different shops at Nimapara market.

