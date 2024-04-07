Seven injured after stage collapses during PM Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started election campaign in Madhya Pradesh by holding a road show in Jabalpur on Sunday. Several people were injured after a stage collapsed during PM Modi's roadshow.

During the PM's roadshow, a large number of people were present on the road.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Half a dozen people were injured as a stage collapsed during a road show in Gorakhpur Jabalpur.

City superintendent of police HR Pandey said, “During the road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a welcome stage was erected on the roadside on Rampur-Gorakhpur road. As soon as the Prime Minister's vehicle passed in front of the stage, people climbed on the stage to get a glimpse of him due to which the stage collapsed.”

“As soon as the Prime Minister's convoy moved forward, the stage collapsed. Seven people were injured in this incident. Among the injured, four people including a girl and a policeman have suffered fractures in their hands and legs. Three women have received minor injuries. Due to this incident, there was chaos for some time during the road show. The security personnel immediately brought the situation under control,” CSP Pandey added.

During the road show, people were raising slogans of 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' and 'Jai Shri Ram'. PM Modi greeted the crowd with folded hands.

Prime Minister Modi's roadshow started from Bhagat Singh Square at 6.40 pm with religious chanting. During the roadshow, the PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state government minister and local MLA Rakesh Singh and Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey in the vehicle.

During the roadshow, a large number of people were present on the balcony and roof of the houses built on the roadside. At many places along the 1.2 km long route of the roadshow, women were seen performing traditional dance and Aarti of Prime Minister Modi. Posters with the slogan 'Hamara Parivar Modi Parivar' were also put up in the houses. A large number of banners and posters were sported on both sides of the road to welcome the Prime Minister.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state, voting is to be held on April 19 on 6 seats including four Lok Sabha seats of Mahakoshal region.

There was two layer barricading on both sides of the roadshow route. Saffron coloured cloth was used to cover the barricading. Tight security arrangements have been made for PM Modi's road show. During the road show, security was handled by 40 SPG commandos, 20 IPS officers and 3000 jawans. The PM's road show concluded in about 45 minutes by reaching Adi Shankaracharya Chowk.