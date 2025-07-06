Four killed as car crashes into pickup truck on NH-27 in Rajasthan’s Baran

Baran: Four people were killed on Saturday night when their car collided with a pickup truck on National Highway-27 near Gajanpura in Rajasthan’s Baran district, police said. Police said that three people died on the spot, while a young woman, who was critically injured, died at a hospital . (Representative photo)

The deceased were travelling from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan’s Kota when their car allegedly lost control while trying to avoid a pothole and crashed into a pickup truck ahead.

Police said that three people died on the spot, while a young woman, who was critically injured, died at a hospital in Kota where she was taken for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Naman Chaturvedi (25) from Lucknow, Rahul Prakash (30) from Delhi, Anshika Mishra (25) from Gorakhpur, and Jaya Sharma (25) from Lucknow.

“The victims were trapped inside the vehicle. We are investigating to determine how the driver lost control,” a police officer said.