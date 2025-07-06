Amarnath Yatra: 36 hurt in convoy pile-up involving five buses

At least 36 Amarnath pilgrims were injured after five buses of the Pahalgam-bound convoy collided with each other at Chanderkote in Ramban district on Saturday morning, officials said. The accident occurred after the driver of the last bus of the convoy rammed his bus from the rear, said Ramban SSP Kulbir Singh. A securityman carries an injured after the mishap in Chanderkote area of Ramban on Saturday. (HT photo)

“The convoy had stopped for breakfast. After the last bus hit the stationary convoy, it triggered a chain reaction and in the process four buses were hit. Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of brake failure,” the SSP said. He informed that the injured also included women and children. “Majority of them suffered minor injuries and they were being treated at the district hospital. They want to resume their pilgrimage and buses are being arranged for them. Three to four pilgrims may not be able to continue their pilgrimage,” he said.

The SSP informed that the last bus that trailed the convoy and hit stationary buses was a private vehicle (MP10ZF7999) from Madhya Pradesh. The convoy of over 110 vehicles had left Jammu this morning for the cave shrine. Ramban deputy commissioner Ilyas Khan visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured pilgrims.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. Commandant of the CRPF’s 84 battalion, N Ranbir Singh, said the accident occurred at 7.25 am. “The injured are from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Along with the district administration, the mobile medical team of the battalion, under the command of SMO Dr Anu Gorke, rushed to the spot to provide immediate medical attention, he said.

“Most of the injured pilgrims are stable and out of danger. Some pilgrims, with minor injuries, proceeded towards Pahalgam in the spare buses immediately arranged by the district administration,” he said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to the Ramban deputy commissioner after learning about the road accident. Ramban medical superintendent Sudarshan Singh Katoch said 10 of the injured pilgrims were discharged after being administered first aid and the rest after the conduct of necessary tests. The convoy left for its destination early in the morning after the damaged buses were replaced, the officials said.

Earlier in the day, the fourth batch of 6,979 pilgrims — 5,196 men, 1,427 women, 24 children, 331 sadhus and sadhvis, and one transgender — left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in two separate convoys between 3:30 am and 4:05 am.

While 4,226 pilgrims left in 161 vehicles for the Nunwan base camp for the 48-kilometre traditional Pahalgam route, 2,753 pilgrims were headed for the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in 151 vehicles.

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said the priority was safety of all pilgrims. “I have directed the officials concerned to implement comprehensive safety measures for vehicles of pilgrims undertaking Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and ensure safety checks at all key locations and uninterrupted availability of food and medicines at Yatra route,” he said.

Earlier, the LG spoke to Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar and the DC to provide all necessary assistance to injured pilgrims.