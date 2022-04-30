Four killed in Telangana as two-storey building collapses

At least four people were killed when a two-storeyed building collapsed at Yadagirigutta town in Telangana’s Yadadri-Bhongir district on Friday evening, the police said.

According to an official in the Yadagirigutta police station, the 35-year-old building caved in suddenly at Sriramnagar colony on the Yadagirigutta main road leading to the famed Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

“While there are two shops in the front portion of the building, two families are staying on the backside. The sudden collapse of the building caused injuries to those in the shops and the passers-by on the road,” the police official said.

While four bodies of the deceased have been recovered till the last reports came in, the injured were rushed to the Bhongir area hospital and the condition of two of them is said to be serious.

The deceased were identified as Dasarath Goud, Sreenu, Upender and Srinath. “Some more people are believed to be trapped under the debris. The police, along with the revenue authorities, are conducting rescue operations,” the official said.

The traffic to the temple town came to a grinding halt as the parts of the collapsed building fell on the road. The police quickly restored the traffic by clearing the debris.

