Four labourers crushed to death by goods train in Odisha's Jajpur, 4 others injured

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2023 06:20 PM IST

Four labourers were killed and four others injured after being run over by a goods train at Jajpur Road Railway station in Odisha.

Four labourers were killed and four others injured after being run over by a goods train at Jajpur Road Railway station in Odisha on Wednesday. The labourers were resting under the goods train.

Representative image

The incident comes five days after the tragic triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district which 288 people were killed and over 1,000 others injured. Despite the scorching heat, people armed with their mobile cameras are have arrived at the accident site to see the mangled remains of the trains involved in the crash.

Though railway authorities had screened off the area with green cloth, the strewn coaches now removed on the sides of the tracks can be easily seen.

The Coromandal Express was diverted onto a loop line before it slammed into a stationary goods train on Friday night. The collision flipped the carriages of the Coromandal Express onto another track.

The derailed compartments were then struck by the rear carriages of another train, the Howrah Superfast Express from Bengaluru, which was passing in the opposite direction.

While trains began operating late Sunday past the crash site, Wednesday's journey is the first service of the Coromandal Express to resume the route.

