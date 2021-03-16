Four Maoists killed in encounter in Bihar’s Gaya district

Security forces killed at least four Maoists in an encounter on Tuesday noon in forests in Chakarbandha Hill of Gaya district in Bihar, police said.

Three AK-47 assault rifles and an INSAS rifle have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

The deceased Maoists have been identified as - zonal commander Amresh Singh alias Tuntun Bhokta (Gaya), sub-zonal commanders Shivpujan Yadav alias Pramod, Uday Paswan and Sita Bhuiyan (all from Aurangabad district).

ADG (Operation) S M Khopde said the anti-Maoist operation in forests of Chakarbandha Hill was led by the CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) when an encounter broke out at Monwar village.

“The encounter started when the CoBRA team reached the jungles. After the firing stopped, the bodies of Maoist were recovered,” said Khopde.

He said the gun-battle lasted for about half an hour and forced the rebels to retreat into the forests. Some other Maoists are suspected to have received bullet injuries.

There was no report of any casualty or injury among the security forces.

The security forces had begun a combing operation on Monday evening following a tip-off that around 15 Maoists were hiding in the forest.

The CRPF’s 159 battalion was also involved in the operation.

The ADG said that such operations would continue and pressure would be built upon Maoists even more. He also said that local intelligence was also being strengthened.

Earlier on February 11, a Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Lakhisarai district while a search operation was being conducted in Chehrone-Kopdashi forest areas.