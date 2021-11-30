Four members of financially distressed family found dead

Four members of a financially-distressed family aged between five and 45 were found dead in outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police suspect a 45-year-old man may have poisoned his wife, 38, and their children-- a five-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter--before hanging himself. They were yet to find evidence of an outsider’s role in the deaths.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, said a relative of the family found the four dead and called the police. “We are at the spot. It looks like the man murdered the three and then hanged himself. Their neighbours said that the family lived in this rented house for the past 20 years. Relatives said that the family was financially distressed.”

Teams of the forensic unit and crime branch have rushed to the spot.

As many as 11 members of a family died by suicide in July 2018 in the nearby Burari area.