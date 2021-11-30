Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four members of financially distressed family found dead

Police suspect a 45-year-old man may have poisoned his wife, 38, and their children-- a five-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter--before hanging himself. They were yet to find evidence of an outsider’s role in the deaths
Teams of the forensic unit and crime branch have rushed to the spot (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 11:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Four members of a financially-distressed family aged between five and 45 were found dead in outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police suspect a 45-year-old man may have poisoned his wife, 38, and their children-- a five-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter--before hanging himself. They were yet to find evidence of an outsider’s role in the deaths.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, said a relative of the family found the four dead and called the police. “We are at the spot. It looks like the man murdered the three and then hanged himself. Their neighbours said that the family lived in this rented house for the past 20 years. Relatives said that the family was financially distressed.”

Also Read: ‘Why are we delaying?” Kejriwal urges to stop flights from omicron-hit countries

Teams of the forensic unit and crime branch have rushed to the spot.

As many as 11 members of a family died by suicide in July 2018 in the nearby Burari area.

