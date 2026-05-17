Four women on their way to attend manual labour work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) died on the spot after a speeding tipper truck ran over them in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Saturday morning, police said. Four MGNREGA workers run over by truck in Andhra

The incident took place on the National Highway near the Kovuru bridge at around 5.30am when a group of six women were on their way to take biometric photographs before attending MGNREGA work, an official from the Indrapalem police station told reporters.

As the women were attempting to cross the highway at Kovuru, a speeding tipper truck rammed into them, killing four of them on the spot. The deceased were identified as Vasamsetti Satyavathi (60), Palika Krishnaveni (35), Chittemma (45) and Chelluri Annavaram (45).

Two others — Mattaparthi Aruna Kumari and Palika Nagamani — sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the Kakinada Government General Hospital, where they are battling for life, the police official said.

State municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana directed district officials to ensure better treatment for the survivors.

The Indrapalem police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan expressed shock over the deaths of the four daily wage workers in the road accident at Kakinada.

In a statement, Pawan Kalyan assured that due compensation would be paid immediately to the families of the victims.

“Instructions have been issued to put up speed breakers at such places, where people cross the roads to attend to work,” he added.