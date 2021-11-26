Four minors drown in Cuttack’s Mahanadi river, bodies recovered

The death toll in the Mahanadi River tragedy climbed to four on Friday with rescue teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and state fire department fishing out the bodies of three more minors who had gone missing in the river while bathing there on Thursday afternoon.

The boys aged between 13 and 14 years and residents of Potapokhari in Nayabazar area of Cuttack had gone to the river at Bhadimula Ghat for swimming after returning from school, police officials said.

“He came back home at 1 pm and went to his friend’s house after lunch. When he did not come home till 5 pm, we started looking for him,” said Kalyani Sethy, mother of Subham Sethy, who is among the deceased.

Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Prateek Singh said on Thursday evening, the body of Khetrabasi Behera was recovered while the bodies of Akash Bahalia, Subham Sethy and Chandan Behera were recovered on Friday morning.

“Since the four students did not return home after a couple of hours, their family members launched a frantic search to trace their whereabouts. Later, they found four bicycles near the ghat in the evening and informed us,” said the DCP.

