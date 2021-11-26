Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Four minors drown in Cuttack’s Mahanadi river, bodies recovered
india news

Four minors drown in Cuttack’s Mahanadi river, bodies recovered

The boys aged between 13 and 14 years and residents of Potapokhari in Nayabazar area of Cuttack had gone to the river at Bhadimula Ghat for swimming after returning from school, police officials said.
The body of Khetrabasi Behera was recovered on Thursday evening while the bodies of Akash Bahalia, Subham Sethy and Chandan Behera were recovered on Friday morning, according to the local police. (GETTY IMAGES.)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 03:43 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

The death toll in the Mahanadi River tragedy climbed to four on Friday with rescue teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and state fire department fishing out the bodies of three more minors who had gone missing in the river while bathing there on Thursday afternoon.

The boys aged between 13 and 14 years and residents of Potapokhari in Nayabazar area of Cuttack had gone to the river at Bhadimula Ghat for swimming after returning from school, police officials said.

“He came back home at 1 pm and went to his friend’s house after lunch. When he did not come home till 5 pm, we started looking for him,” said Kalyani Sethy, mother of Subham Sethy, who is among the deceased.

Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Prateek Singh said on Thursday evening, the body of Khetrabasi Behera was recovered while the bodies of Akash Bahalia, Subham Sethy and Chandan Behera were recovered on Friday morning.

“Since the four students did not return home after a couple of hours, their family members launched a frantic search to trace their whereabouts. Later, they found four bicycles near the ghat in the evening and informed us,” said the DCP.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
Today's Panchang
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP