Four of family, including newly married couple, killed in car-minibus collision in Kerala

ANI |
Dec 15, 2024 01:19 PM IST

The accident took place in Pathanamthitta district on Sunday morning, said the police.

Four people of a family died after a car collided with a minibus near Mallassery in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Sunday morning, said the police.

The deceased were identified as Mathew Eapen, his son Nikhil, Nikhil's wife Anu and Anu's father Biju. (Representational Photo)

The deceased were returning from Thiruvananthapuram when the accident took place. The minibus was carrying Ayyappa devotees from Telangana to Sabarimala. The incident happened around 4.15 am.

The deceased were identified as Mathew Eapen, his son Nikhil, Nikhil's wife Anu and Anu's father Biju.

Nikhil and Anu got married on November 30th and they were returning after their honeymoon in Malesia. Mathew Eapen and Biju went to pick them up from Thiruvananthapuram airport.

