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Four of family killed as MUV rams parked lorry in Andhra’s Palnadu

Four family members died and six were injured when their SUV crashed into a parked lorry in Andhra Pradesh while en route to a funeral.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 06:24 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Four members of a family were killed and six others were injured after the multi-utility vehicle (MUV) they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident took place around 3.30 am on the Macherla-Veldurthi highway near Macherla town.

The accident took place around 3.30 am on the Macherla-Veldurthi highway near Macherla town. The deceased were identified as Kadiri Venkateshwarlu, Kadiri Sharada, Pidugu Satyanarayana and Pidugu Sharada. Their exact ages are yet to be ascertained, police said.

“There were, in all, 13 members in the vehicle, including the driver. They were all from Hyderabad and were going to Pamuru town in Markapuram district, to attend the last rites of their close relative, who passed away on Friday,” Palnadu district superintendent of police B Krishna Rao told reporters.

According to the preliminary investigation, the SUV, which was travelling at high speed, rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside after suffering a tyre burst.

“The truck driver switched on the vehicle’s parking lights and placed sticks and leaves behind it as warning indicators, before leaving for the town to find a mechanic,” another police official from Macherla police station said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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