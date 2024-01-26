Four of family killed in road accident in Karnataka

Four members of a family, including three children, were killed on Thursday after the car they were travelling in rammed into a bridge in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, police said. Police said the car rammed into a bridge near the Sanikere village in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. (HT Archives)

Three other people were seriously injured in the incident and were being treated at a hospital.

The incident took place near the Sanikere village in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district.

According to police, the car hit the bridge and was completely crushed.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped the police to take the injured to the hospital for treatment.

“The car had left for Bangalore from Devadurga. There were seven occupants in the car including children. Those who left at night had crossed Challakere in the morning. The driver lost control and hit a bridge near Sanikere,” said a senior police officer.

SP Dharmender Kumar Meena, additional SP Kumaraswamy and Challakere PSI Shivraj visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

A complaint has been registered at the Challakere police station.

