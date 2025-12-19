Four sentenced to life for murder of man in Ahmedabad’s Khadia

Ahmedabad: A sessions court in Ahmedabad on Friday convicted four men for the murder of a 50-year-old man who was beaten to death with baseball bats in the city’s Khadia area in June 2022. The judge held that the prosecution and the crime branch, which investigated the case, had proven the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. (Shutterstock)

Additional sessions judge BB Jadav held that the four accused formed an unlawful assembly on June 8, 2022, and assaulted Rakeshbhai Sureshbhai Mehta in Hjirani Pol, Khadia, using baseball bats. Mehta collapsed on the spot and was taken to SVP Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The four -- Montu alias Namdar Sureshchandra Gandhi, Vishva alias Vishu Jigneshbhai Rami, Jayraj Vasudevbhai Desai and Sunil Babubhai Bajaniya -- have been convicted for murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

According to the prosecution, the deadly attack resulted from a long-standing dispute. The prime accused, Montu Gandhi, was related to the complainant Pavan Gandhi and had earlier threatened the victim to stay away from the area and his family.

After examining 27 witnesses and extensive documentary evidence, the court concluded that the prosecution and the crime branch, which investigated the case, had proven the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court relied on eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage, medical evidence, forensic reports and call detail records to establish the conspiracy and the role of each accused.