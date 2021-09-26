Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Four students drown in Brahmaputra at Guwahati; 3 bodies recovered
Four students drown in Brahmaputra at Guwahati; 3 bodies recovered

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Four teams of SDRF, NDRF and the river police are engaged in efforts to trace Deep Sarkar, the fourth student, while three bodies have been recovered. (GETTY IMAGES.)

Four teenaged students have drowned in Brahmaputra River at Guwahati on Sunday. Authorities have recovered three bodies and efforts are underway to trace the fourth student.

The teenagers, all students of Class 10, had reportedly gone for a swim in the river near Pandu Port while returning from their tuition classes. Mobile phones, bags, shoes and clothes of the students were found on the banks of the river by rescue personnel.

The deceased have been identified as Dayal Sheikh, Avinash Das and Jeet Das. Four teams of SDRF, NDRF and the river police are engaged in efforts to trace Deep Sarkar, the fourth student.

“We got information at around 1:30 pm about the missing students and immediately engaged teams to rescue them. The river is swollen these days and there’s a strong current. We request people not to venture out for swimming and parents to keep an eye on their children,” a local police officer said.

