Four students drown in Brahmaputra at Guwahati; 3 bodies recovered

Four teenaged students have drowned in Brahmaputra River at Guwahati on Sunday. Authorities have recovered three bodies and efforts are underway to trace the fourth student.

The teenagers, all students of Class 10, had reportedly gone for a swim in the river near Pandu Port while returning from their tuition classes. Mobile phones, bags, shoes and clothes of the students were found on the banks of the river by rescue personnel.

The deceased have been identified as Dayal Sheikh, Avinash Das and Jeet Das. Four teams of SDRF, NDRF and the river police are engaged in efforts to trace Deep Sarkar, the fourth student.

“We got information at around 1:30 pm about the missing students and immediately engaged teams to rescue them. The river is swollen these days and there’s a strong current. We request people not to venture out for swimming and parents to keep an eye on their children,” a local police officer said.